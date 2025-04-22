Luxon meets with King on UK trip

King Charles and Christopher Luxon met at Windsor Castle. Photo: supplied

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has had a private audience with King Charles III.

Christopher Luxon met the monarch at Windsor Castle, about 40km west of central London.

Luxon landed in the United Kingdom on Sunday and would meet with British officials before heading to Turkey later in the week.

He is due to meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday and has signalled the pair would discuss trade and security, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

"New Zealand is a champion for free trade, and I look forward to talking to Sir Keir Starmer about what our countries can do together to support the rules-based trading system," Luxon said ahead of the trip.

"The UK is also important to New Zealand's prosperity. Our exports there grew by more than 20 percent in 2024 and are still growing."

RNZ understands the conversation would focus on broad commercial talks about deepening existing relationships, rather than in-depth trade deal discussions.

The Prime Minister was also expected to speak with business people who attended the government's Infrastructure Investment Summit in Auckland last month.

He said the UK was now New Zealand's seventh largest trading partner, and there were many opportunities for exporters with traditional products and emerging sectors of advanced aviation, renewables and technology.

Additionally, the visit was an opportunity to reaffirm New Zealand's defence and security partnership with the UK.

The coalition recently released its long-awaited Defence Capability Plan, setting out a spending blueprint for the next 15 years. The government will invest $12 billion over the next four years for a "modern, combat-capable" defence force.

The plan will lift New Zealand's defence spending from just over 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) to more than 2% in the next eight years.

The figure is the lowest threshold the United States approves of from its allies.

The UK announced a lift in defence spending earlier this year, also reported as a signal to the US.

Luxon's visit coincides with the government's announcement that it would extend military assistance in support of Ukraine's self-defence against Russia until December 2026.

NZ Defence Force personnel have been in Europe working with like-minded partner countries for the past three years.

The joint-operation has trained more than 53,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel so far.

Earlier this month, the UK announced it would put a further £350 million ($NZ780 million) towards supporting Ukraine.

Luxon will also visit Istanbul and travel to Gallipoli for Anzac Day later in the week.

He had no comment on the details of his conversation with the King, but said Charles was incredibly well-informed about a range of issues about the world.

He told RNZ's Morning Report programme the King was interested in understanding what is happening in New Zealand.

The Prime Minister and King reflected on Pope Francis, who died on Monday (local time) of cardiac arrest after suffering a stroke.

Luxon told Morning Report he had not yet decided whether he would attend the funeral at the Vatican.

The decision on whether he would attend, or send other New Zealand representatives, would be decided in the coming days after the Vatican released more details.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Catholics around the country."

Luxon described the Pope as humble and compassionate, and said he had tremendous admiration for him.

"Massive commitment to the vulnerable and just connected with everyday people really well."