The prime minister says councils will get support over development contributions, but he is unwilling to pause referrals of fast-track housing projects.

Local Government New Zealand has called on the government to review its fast-track system for housing projects.

Vice president Dan Gordon said some projects were putting "enormous strain" on existing infrastructure, rather than directing growth to areas that were ready for it.

LGNZ wants the government to pause referrals while the fast-track system is reviewed.

Separately, Auckland Council has started an investigation into how to tell developers, and potential residents, that it will not provide or fund some services in out-of-sequence projects.

Auckland faces a potential infrastructure bill of up to $5 billion, from the approval of 50,000 to 60,000 "unanticipated" homes.

The government has indicated a law change to address councils' development contributions is coming before the end of the Parliamentary term.

But Christopher Luxon told Morning Report only 13 housing developments had been approved across the entire fast-track regime.

He said there were checks and balances in place, pointing to ministers being able to decline projects from being fast-tracked, and the independent expert panel.

"We've heard from councils, we are going to make changes about them being able to apply for development levies."

Luxon said projects should not be "turned off and on" and fast-track was put in place because it had become "abysmally slow" to get anything built in New Zealand.

"We want job-rich projects to get up and running. We want critical infrastructure and economic growth delivered earlier. I make no apologies for fast-track."

Luxon said when councils decided to open up housing for growth, it was important they got the support.

"Some of these housing projects are building out total private three water infrastructure themselves, because the councils haven't allowed enough housing to be built across the country. That has been one of our core problems."