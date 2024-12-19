Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

By Jo Moir of RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will not attend Waitangi at all next year.

Luxon said senior representatives of the government will attend events across the country, including Waitangi, but he has chosen to take part in celebrations elsewhere.

He would also not be going to Waitangi for talks with the Iwi Chairs Forum on February 4, and would not be there for the annual political talks on February 5 either.

In a statement, Luxon said: "Waitangi Day is of national importance, and I am keen to join New Zealanders celebrating it in other regions.

"It has always been my intention to celebrate Waitangi Day around the country with different iwi.

"I have spoken to Waitangi National Trust chair Pita Tipene and wished them all the best for their event in Waitangi."

Luxon met with iwi leaders in Wellington on Thursday, and he said it was "a very positive and productive discussion".

Where he will be on Waitangi Day will be revealed closer to the time.