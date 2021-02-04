Man accused of dishonestly accessing pizza ordering website

A man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court accused of hacking a pizza ordering website.

Gemini Rerekowhai Dixon, 33, from Rotorua is charged with directly accessing a computer system, namely Hell Pizza online ordering website, and dishonestly obtaining food and beverages between May 30 and August 11 last year.

He appeared before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones but didn't enter a plea.

He was remanded on continued bail to reappear on February 12 at 10am when a plea must be entered.

He was represented by Erin Reilly. The offences carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years.