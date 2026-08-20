Two people have been arrested after a man allegedly presented a plastic BB gun inside a store at Lynn Mall and stole a hoodie.

Police got a call from the New Lynn mall security staff at 7pm Thursday that a man had allegedly told staff he wasn't shoplifting but did have a weapon.

Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector Nick Salter, said the alleged offender then lifted his top to reveal the handle of what was reported to be a pistol sitting in his waist band.

"The man has then walked out the store with the hoodie without paying for it.

"Officers attended and extensive enquiries were undertaken, however the man wasn't able to be located."

Salter said an hour later police got a another call from a member of the public reporting that a man was acting suspicious Clayburn Road, Glen Eden.

"The informant described a man on a video call lifting his top to reveal a pistol in his waist band."

He said police arrived to find two people in a stationary vehicle, one of whom was wearing the stolen hoodie from earlier, and both were taken into custody.

When police searched the vehicle they found a plastic BB gun and a bag of methamphetamine.

A 31-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman are set to appear in Waitākere District Court on Friday.

The man is charged with presenting an imitation firearm and shoplifting and the woman has been charged with five drug related charges.

"This is a reminder that presenting a firearm will initiate a strong response from Police and can result in charge," Salter said.

"Police take any report of the presence of firearms in the community very seriously and it is an offence under the Arms Act to possess or use an imitation firearm without a lawful, proper and sufficient purpose."