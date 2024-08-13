Man at centre of Nelson gun drama in court

Police at the scene of a hostage situation in Nelson on Monday. A 56-year-old man has appeared in court on multiple charges including kidnapping. Photo/Tim Cuff

The identity of a man at the centre of a hostage situation in Nelson that triggered a large-scale police response has been suppressed.

The 56-year-old appeared in the Nelson District Court this afternoon where he entered no plea to charges of kidnapping a woman and a man, using a firearm to commit the offence of kidnapping, threatening to kill, plus breaches of a protection order in that psychological abuse was involved, plus possession of a firearm while an order was in place.

He was also charged with intimidation in that he threatened to damage the property where they were being held.

The charges followed an incident near central Nelson yesterday which saw a large area of the city outskirts cordoned off, and the hospital and several schools in lockdown after armed police converged on what was reported as a family harm-related incident.

It was resolved in the early hours of this morning with the help of a large police contingent including police negotiation staff and officers from Canterbury and Wellington.

Emergency services, including armed police, were initially called to an address on Motueka St at 10.15am, where four people were said to be present at the time.

The nearby hospital, school and the Nelson Top 10 Holiday Park were also placed in lockdown, with local residents being told there was a gunman in the area.

In an update shortly after 5pm Tasman’s district commander, Superintendent Tracey Thompson, said two people had left the address.

This morning she said police had successfully resolved the incident overnight, and just before 2am a man was taken into custody.

The other person remaining inside the address was safe and uninjured.

The cordons were lifted, and Motueka Street was reopened.

Thompson said a “significant” police resource was deployed including those from outside the region.

“We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved, and those victims are being offered ongoing support.”

Thompson said the police would like to thank the community, especially those in the surrounding areas for their patience and cooperation throughout what was a very unsettling time.

“I would also like to thank all our staff for their incredible dedication and hard work to ensure this incident was resolved safely.

The man was remanded in custody by consent to appear again on September 23.

Interim suppression was granted because of what Judge Jo Rielly said was an arguable case for extreme hardship to three people to whom he was closely connected.