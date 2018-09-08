Man charged after death at Auckland factory

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon in relation to the death of his work colleague at a factory in East Tamaki.

Police and ambulance staff rushed to the building in Kerwyn Ave at 9pm yesterday after receiving reports a person was seriously injured.

At 11pm police confirmed a homicide investigation had been launched in relation to the 19-year-old man's death.

Police said they were speaking to a man about the incident and were not seeking anyone else.

Inspector Duncan Hall said witnesses were being interviewed at factory.

The accused was scheduled to appear in Manukau District Court today.

In a statement, police said the two men were colleagues at a labour hire company.

Officers would conduct a scene examination today, alongside forensic experts from ESR.

Further charges could be laid, police said.