Man charged after teen's death in beach crash

Madison Chamberlain. Supplied photo

Police have charged a 20-year-old man after the death of 19-year-old of Madison Chamberlain on Auckland's Muriwai Beach last month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh said the man would face a charge of dangerous driving causing death in the Waitākere District Court on February 23.

“Madison’s death has had a profound impact for her family and loved ones, and the Serious Crash Unit has worked to investigate what led to the tragic event occurring,” McIntosh said.

Emergency services and two rescue helicopters rushed to the accident scene on Auckland’s west coast about 2.30pm on January 21.

A fisherman told The New Zealand Herald a ute was “hooning” on Muriwai Beach before it flipped, throwing Chamberlain from the vehicle and crushing her.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said a girl was in the back of the ute as a man drove it on the beach doing doughnuts.