Monday, 11 March 2024

Man charged with murder of 22-year-old in Christchurch

    1. News
    2. National

    Armed police on Hereford St following the fatal stabbing. Photo: George Heard
    Armed police on Hereford St following the fatal stabbing. Photo: George Heard
    A 67-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal stabbing last night in Christchurch.

    Police were called to a property on Hereford St just after 10pm last night to reports of a man having been stabbed, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said.

    The victim, 22, died not long after.

    A New Zealand Herald photographer said the incident appeared to have happened at the Christchurch City Mission.

    The accused is set to appear this morning in Christchurch District Court.

    NZ Herald