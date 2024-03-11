Man charged with murder of 22-year-old in Christchurch

Armed police on Hereford St following the fatal stabbing. Photo: George Heard

A 67-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal stabbing last night in Christchurch.

Police were called to a property on Hereford St just after 10pm last night to reports of a man having been stabbed, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said.

The victim, 22, died not long after.

A New Zealand Herald photographer said the incident appeared to have happened at the Christchurch City Mission.

The accused is set to appear this morning in Christchurch District Court.