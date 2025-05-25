Man charged with murdering three-year-old

Police said investigations in the area would continue. Photo: RNZ

A 45-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a three-year-old Northland girl.

Police were called to a house on Tawanui Road in Kaikohe on Wednesday, where they found the girl unresponsive.

A forensic examination has been underway at the property and extra police from other districts were called in to help with the investigation.

The man will appear in the Kaikohe District Court on Monday.