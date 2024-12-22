Man charged over incident at Blenheim home

A man is facing numerous charges following an incident in Blenheim in which police negotiators attended.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said police were called to Park Terrace property just after 5pm on Friday after a man arrived with a gun.

The 44-year-old was arrested about 4.35pm on Saturday.

A baby inside the house during the incident was not hurt.

Feltham said the man has been charged with threatening to kill, discharging a firearm to intimidate, abducting a child under 16 and contravening a protection order.

He was due to appear in Blenheim District Court on Monday.