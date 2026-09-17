Emergency services were called to LynnMall just after 11am on Thursday. Photo: RNZ

A woman who works an Auckland mall bar says she saw a man bleeding in the carpark and was told by security that he had been stabbed.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called to LynnMall in western Auckland shortly after 11am and found a person with serious injuries.

The person has been taken to Auckland Hospital.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she saw the man bleeding in the mall’s carpark, and did not know what had happened.

She said a security guard told her the man had been stabbed in the neck.

"It's crazy that people can do that in broad daylight," she said.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting that a man was seen covered in blood and screams were heard.

Police were the scene but have yet to respond.