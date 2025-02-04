Man critically hurt in North Shore stabbing

Police near the scene on Auckland's North Shore. Photo: RNZ

A man has been stabbed in the main street of Birkenhead on Auckland's North Shore this afternoon.

Police said the man was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Armed police swarmed the scene and part of Birkenhead Ave - near the intersection with Onewa Rd - was cordoned off.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said a number of police vehicles were in attendance, as well as a unit from St John.

Waitematā field crime manager Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene after the incident.

He said police were looking for anyone with information that may be useful.

Police said a scene examination would take place on Tuesday afternoon.