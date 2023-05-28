Man in custody after AOS callout in Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been taken into custody as a police operation unfolds in a North Canterbury town.
Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad and a dog unit, were seen searching a property on Good St in Rangiora.
A man in handcuff, was seen being escorted away from the property by police.
Five police cars were at the scene.
An armed officer was seen carrying a ladder towards a fence in the backyard of the property.
Earlier, police told NZME they were responding to a report of a possible sighting of a firearm in Rangiora.
Police have been approached for further details.