Man dies after dropped off at Kaitaia hospital

Police in Northland have launched a homicide investigation into the death of an injured man left at Kaitaia Hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital about 11.40pm yesterday.

They were responding to reports of a seriously injured man, dropped off in a vehicle.

He died shortly after.

Detective inspector Rhys Johnson said today police were working to locate those who may be able to help with their investigation.

"Police are making enquiries to determine the circumstances around the man's death and are examining a number of relevant scenes."

Johnson said the investigation was in its early stages and further information would be released when available.

It is the 11th homicide inquiry to be launched in just over a month.