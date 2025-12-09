Two missing after house fire near Levin

Emergency services at the scene on Tuesday morning. Photo: RNZ

Two people are missing after a fire engulfed a home in Foxton Beach, near Levin, early today.

Five fire crews, police and St John were called to the blaze on Queen St just after 5am.

The blaze had been extinguished, but two people had still not been accounted for, Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said.

Police would be be carrying out an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

"We are working to understand the circumstances and urgently locate the unaccounted people," Insp Grantham said.

He said police were on scene with cordons in place around Queen St, from Andrews St to Edinburgh Tce.

Officers would be providing reassurance patrols in the town on Tuesday.