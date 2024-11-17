Man rescued after getting stuck in tree during police chase

A police chase in Taupō has ended with an alleged offender having to be rescued from a tree by emergency services.

Police said they spotted a man tampering with boats at the Taupō marina on Sunday, who then dove into the water and swam to the Nukaka side of the Waikato River.

He swam back with officers in pursuit and then climbed up a tree where he got stuck, police said.

Firefighters were called to rescue him.

The man is now in custody.

Police asked boaties in the area to get in contact if they noticed any interference to their vessels.