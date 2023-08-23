Man seriously hurt in 300m skifield slide

The accident happened at Mt Hutt ski field in Canterbury. Photo: NZ Ski, file

A person was flown to hospital in a serious condition after a 300-metre slide at a Canterbury skifield yesterday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said emergency services were called to an incident at Mt Hutt Ski Area about 11.45am.

Garden City Helicopters Aviation general manager Simon Duncan said the man sustained serious back injuries after a “300-metre slide in icy conditions”.

A second rescue helicopter transported two patients with injuries sustained in unrelated incidents.