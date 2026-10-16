Highlanders co-captain TImoci Tavatavanawai will start in the second Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney on Saturday night after first test star Jordie Barrett was ruled out with a tight calf.

The All Blacks on Saturday said Barrett experienced tightness during the first match of the series in Auckland last weekend “and it has not settled sufficiently during the week for him to be available”.

Tavatavanawai comes off the bench to start in the backline, earning his third cap, while Chay Fihaki takes his place on the pine to potentially make his test debut.

The blockbusting Highlanders midfielder appeared in three non-tests on the South African tour.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said they would be looking to back up after a big win in the first encounter.

“Last week was a big week, with it being our first game back on New Zealand soil after a long tour away and the Bledisloe Cup on the line,” Rennie said.

“We put in a performance befitting the occasion. Now we need to back that performance up."

All Blacks

To play Wallabies

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Josh Moorby, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor (captain), George Bower. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Shannon Frizell, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Cortez Ratima, Chay Fihaki, Rieko Ioane.

— Allied Media