The Green Party would abolish the training wage, saying people should not be forced to live in poverty while they learn on the job.

Currently, the adult minimum wage is $23.95, while the training and starting out minimum wage are $19.16 - set at 80% of the adult wage.

But the Green Party's co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said apprentice numbers were at a 15-year low.

"Low pay, insecure work, and a lack of pastoral support mean that instead of focusing on learning their trade, our apprentices spend too much time worried about making ends meet. We can fix that."

Swarbrick said abolishing the training wage would mean apprentices were paid properly for their work.

Act is campaigning to reduce the training wage to 60% of the minimum wage, which it would also freeze for three years.

A $30 million package would go towards Māori and Pasifika-led training, including pastoral and learning support.

Employers that "actively support" apprentices to complete training would get a completion bonus of $2000.

The Greens would also introduce a $2000 equipment grant to cover tools, uniforms, and course materials - double the $1000 Labour is offering with its policy.

Labour would also expand the Apprenticeship Boost scheme back to two years, which the Greens have not committed to.

The costings, which have been verified by Infometrics, have put the policy on $117.35m a year for four years.

The policy follows the Greens' announcement on Friday that they would offer $380-a-week stipends for trainee teachers, nurses, and other health and social workers while they are on their placements.

They would also guarantee a 'pathway' to employment for for 16- to 24-year-olds who have been out of work for six months.