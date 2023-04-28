Man shot dead by police in Feilding named

Police fatally shot a man at Seddon St, Feilding, after an eight-hour standoff. Photo: RNZ

Police have released the name of the man who died after being shot by police in Feilding at the weekend.

He was Darren Norman Lyttle (53). He died during a stand-off on April 23.

Police were called to the house in Seddon St at 1pm on the day of the shooting, after reports that a man had fired a shot at a neighbour's window.

The man refused to leave his house when officers and the armed offenders squad arrived, police had said.

Appeals were made throughout the day to encourage the man to come out of the house.

The armed offenders squad was deployed as a precaution alongside a police negotiation team.

About 9pm, the man was shot by police after presenting a firearm at officers, and was critically injured.

He died after being transported to hospital.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.