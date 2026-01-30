First product to help quit vaping approved

Photo: ODT files

People addicted to vapes will soon have help to quit, with Medsafe's approval of New Zealand's first vaping-specific nicotine replacement therapy product.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation welcomed the move as "an important step in the fight against New Zealand's vaping epidemic".

Foundation chief executive Letitia Harding said while the product had been on the market for years for smokers, this new indication recognised that NRT was not just for smokers who wanted to quit, but also for those struggling to quit vaping.

"Nicotine dependence from vaping is a real and growing problem - so having clinically validated support to quit is important.

"Medsafe's approval of this product is a welcome development."

Figures from the foundation's nationwide 2024 youth vaping survey found that 20% of Year 12 students and 26% of Year 13 students reported vaping in the past seven days - a significant increase from previous years in this age group.

The foundation was advocating for stricter laws around vaping, Harding said.

It wants to see the government halt the establishment of further Specialist Vape Retailers, ban the sale of vapes in general retailer stores, invest in educational programmes and re-examine the prescription model.

"While a cessation product is helpful for those already dependent, it doesn't stop young people from starting in the first place."

Harding said the foundation met with Associate Health Minister Casey Costello to request financial support for running its workshops in schools and other programmes, but was turned down.

"We are proud of our ongoing community education initiatives, but they are reliant on the generosity of our grant providers and donations.

"Luckily, these communities do care what is going on in their own backyards, and are prepared to back this mahi."