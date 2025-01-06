Man shot, robbed in online sale gone wrong

A man has been injured after being shot in the leg in Kowhai Park in Feilding on Saturday.

Police said in a statement they were called to the park about 5pm, after a report of a firearm being discharged.

One person was found with an injury to their leg and was taken to hospital.

Police inquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.

RNZ understands it was the result of an online marketplace sale gone wrong.

The Herald is reporting the sale involved a $2000 pair of shoes, and according to a friend of the victim, two men travelled to the park to meet a seller they had connected with online.

When they arrived, three people in masks confronted the pair, demanded money, and shot the victim when they refused, fleeing with mobile phones and other belongings.