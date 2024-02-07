Massive fire sends thick black smoke across Auckland

Large flames and billowing smoke can be seen for several kilometres as emergency services respond to a massive fire at a waste facility in Ōnehunga, Auckland.

A Fire and Emergence NZ spokesperson said crews were alerted to a well-involved fire in Onehunga just after 1pm.

“A large wood chip pile is on fire, and the fire is threatening a neighbouring building. There are 20 Fire and Emergency crews in attendance, alongside support personal. Crews are currently working to contain the fire.”

Photo: Dean Purcell

Video taken of the fire, understood to be at Green Gorilla on Victoria St, shows massive flames visible from about 1km.

The smoke is visible from more than 20km away in Milford on Auckland’s North Shore.

One man at work in the neighbouring suburb of Ōtāhuhu said the fire had “massively increased” in the 15 minutes he had been watching.

People on social media said the flames were six to nine metres high, while others have reported seeing the fire from the nearby Southwestern Motorway.

Fire crews battle the massive blaze. Photo / Dean Purcell

A staff member at a nearby business said they could see a large plume of black smoke coming from the building.

”The flames have risen considerably and are well above the building we can see which is about 8-9m high.”

“It’s quite windy here, a south westerly wind is blowing.”

He said there are about six to eight fire crews in attendance and at least one ladder truck.

“It’s huge! We can see the flames from Norman’s Hill Road over a kilometre away!” one person wrote on a local community page.

St John said it currently has one ambulance and two rapid response units on scene but has not treated any patients at this stage.

A police spokesperson said they are on the scene assisting with traffic management.

Auckland Transport (AT) said due to a fire the road is closed at the intersection of Neilson St and Victoria St, in Ōnehunga.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services,” AT said.