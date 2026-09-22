A botched Immigration New Zealand project that has subsequently been abandoned has racked up costs of more than $50 million.

MBIE chief executive Nic Blakely appeared before MPs at select committee on Wednesday morning, the final sitting day of this parliamentary term, and confirmed $50.7 million of taxpayers' money has now been wasted on the biometric capability upgrades.

Blakely was found in contempt of parliament last month for deliberately misleading MPs about the failed I.T projects.

He told the committee on Wednesday he deeply regrets the position MBIE has found itself in, and "I recognise that we have a mountain to climb to rebuild the trust and confidence of this committee and of the Parliament."

"As chief executive, I take responsibility for the failures and I'm taking accountability by making the changes needed to strengthen the organisation. And I know that I will be judged on the results."

"In response to these deeply concerning failures, I've set up a structured programme of assurance work. Since we were last before you, we've now completed a stocktake of 70 active technology projects," Blakely told the committee.

"Going forward, we will report publicly on a quarterly basis on our technology portfolio, so there is open movement on whether our changes are improving performance.

"I'll consider the Public Service Commission's hearing report, findings, and take any necessary action, including employment actions where appropriate," Blakely said.

The privileges committee ruling that found Blakely in contempt prompted him at the time to offer his resignation to Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche, but it was turned down.

Roche said he took several factors into account when weighing that decision, including that Blakeley had been fresh into his job and had unreservedly apologised for his actions.

During a select committee appearance in March, Blakeley was asked about the progress of a biometric upgrade programme but failed to disclose that the project had already been cancelled.

In its findings, the Privileges Committee said officials would have known their incomplete answers would leave MPs with a false impression.

"The limited manner in which the ministry answered questions... was intentional," it said.

"We find that the ministry deliberately misled the Education and Workforce Committee and, in doing so, committed a contempt."

The report said it was "alarming" that neither of the senior public servants were aware they could have requested to provide evidence in private or secret.

"We wish to be very clear: officials appearing before select committees have an absolute obligation to tell the truth. Being truthful, responsible, and acting in good faith is the very essence of public service.

"To fail to meet these obligations is an insult to the entire public service."