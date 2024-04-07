Sunday, 7 April 2024

Microlight pilot injured after crash landing

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ/Alexander Robertson
    Photo: RNZ/Alexander Robertson
    A microlight pilot has been airlifted to hospital in a moderate condition after crashing in Canterbury.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the crash happened near Peel Forest about 2.30pm Sunday.

    One ambulance, two response teams and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

    RNZ