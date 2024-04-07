Microlight pilot injured after crash landing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News National 0 Comments Photo: RNZ/Alexander Robertson A microlight pilot has been airlifted to hospital in a moderate condition after crashing in Canterbury. A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the crash happened near Peel Forest about 2.30pm Sunday. One ambulance, two response teams and a helicopter were sent to the scene. RNZ Related Stories Man accused of kidnapping named; other suspect still sought Police probe gang links to rugby match shooting Teen to pay $3k for rape, assault of girls Police abandoned 60 percent of reported cases in 2023 Christchurch bridge project reaches crucial milestone 'Significant rain event' brewing for some Cost blowout could mothball Christ Church Cathedral rebuild Fears over kids playing chicken on rail bridge Clocks back as daylight saving ends Pupils skip school for climate protest Partnership with NATO to be settled soon: Peters Funding for child health and wellbeing study ends More