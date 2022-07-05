Missing Maruia Falls swimmer named

Maruia Falls. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

Police have named the Christchurch man missing at Maruia Falls in the Murchison area for almost two weeks.

The search for Mikhail Buchanan, also known as Mikhail Anderson (26) of Christchurch, continued over the weekend, Nelson Bays Area Commander Matthew Scoles said.

Emergency services responded to an incident at the falls in Shenandoah on June 24. One person was pulled from the water. However, Buchanan was not found.

"This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for Mikhail’s family and friends, and we want to be in a position to provide them with closure," Scoles said.

The search has included scouring the river bank, a chute downstream of the falls, and camera searches of pools that were unable to be accessed by the dive squad due to the conditions.

The water conditions and visibility continued to be an issue over the weekend for search teams.

"Over the past 10 days the search teams have been confronted with considerable challenges due to the weather and river conditions but have made use of all search windows available," Scoles said.

"This has included searches of the river by the police national dive squad, Nelson Dive Club, Swift Water Rescue Team and Nelson Surf Rescue, and onshore support and bank searches by police search and rescue members."

The teams have searched the area about 2km downstream from the falls. Police expect to reassess the conditions in the coming days to determine whether further searching is possible in the conditions.