Mixed bag of weather for final holiday weekend

New Zealand is set to see a mixed lead-up to the final weekend of the holiday period, with patches of rain and cloud before fine weather emerges for Sunday and into the new working week.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said the slim ridge we have become accustomed to over the past couple of days moved northeast yesterday, leaving behind a soup of cloud for many areas.

He said yesterday’s conditions of cloudiness and some isolated showers in the North Island would become more frequent today, particularly in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the South Island would see periods of rain in many parts as a cold front moved northwards today.

“Temperatures will be cooler than in recent days, with places like Alexandra set to only reach a high of 16C, 10 degrees cooler than yesterday’s high.”

Yesterday’s heavy rain watch expired overnight, with things easing behind the front and even fining up for the likes of Fiordland, Central Otago and the Mackenzie Country for this afternoon.

Barry said it would be a tale of two days during the weekend.

“Saturday is forecast to see sunshine returning to many parts of the South Island while showers will remain in North Island, with some thundery ones possible in the northeast of the island,” he said.

“Cloud does remain in the far north, far south and about the West Coast though.”

He added that Sunday would fine up for most places, as another ridge of high pressure made itself at home through to Tuesday.

“The last weekend of the holiday season is shaping up to be a mixed bag; pick your poison for any travelling or tramping that you’re doing.

“Onshore winds may generate some showers for Coromandel northwards heading into the working week, but other than that, and a bit of cloud here and there, it’s going to be mainly fine for most.”

After a cooler day in Central Otago and the Southern Lakes today, the temperatures are set to rise once again, with temperatures to approach 30C for the likes of Wanaka and Queenstown on Monday.