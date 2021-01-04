Mob leader's son seriously hurt in shooting

Fairmont Wiringi is in hospital with serious injuries. Photo: Facebook via NZ Herald

One of the men injured during a double shooting in the North Canterbury town of Kaiapoi this morning is the son of a local Mongrel Mob gang leader.

Fairmont Joseph Wiringi is in Christchurch Hospital after being shot about 3.30am today.

Wiringi's father Joseph is a Mongrel Mob president and his brother Fairlane is also a patched member of the gang.

Police were called after a man arrived at a residence in Kaiapoi, seeking help after being shot in the arm.

The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

Shortly afterwards, a second man was dropped off at the hospital.

This man had also been shot in the arm, but was not seriously injured.

Police have taken two people into custody following the incident.

A hospital spokeswoman said she could not give an update on Wiringi's condition this afternoon.

Police across the district are under a general arming order - meaning they are all carrying firearms - as a result of the incident.

The shooting comes just days after Christchurch man Kane Wayman - an associate of the Head Hunters gang - was killed.

Wayman had attended a New Year's Eve party at the headquarters of rival gang Mongols MC.

Four people have been charged with Wayman's murder and police have not ruled out further arrests.

"Two people who were with this man have been taken into custody and are assisting police with our inquiries," the spokeswoman said about the Kaiapoi incident.

"Those involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other and there is no risk to the wider community."

The police spokeswoman said there was "nothing to suggest" a link between today's double shooting and Wayman's death.

However, she confirmed one of the parties involved had gang connections.

"There are no charges as yet and further inquiries will be undertaken today to establish exactly what happened and who was involved."