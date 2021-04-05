Moderate quake rattles East Coast

A GeoNet map showing felt reports and the location of the earthquake.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has struck off the East Coast tonight.

GeoNet reports the moderate quake hit at 7.37pm at a depth of 33km and was located 120km east of Te Araroa.

More than 7800 people reported feeling it, with more than 370 reporting the shaking to be moderate or stronger.

Three large quakes off the coast of New Zealand last month led to a tsunami threat on the coast and prompted towns to be evacuated.

A severe 7.1 magnitude quake struck 100km east of Te Araroa at 2.27am on March 5, a tsunami warning was issued but then cancelled at about 6am.

But then another quake hit, this time it was a magnitude 7.4 quake about 45km near the Kermadec Islands and another tsunami warning was issued.

This was followed by a magnitude 8.1 quake at a depth of 10km and also located near the Kermadec Islands.

By 1.20pm GNS advised that the main threat had passed and people who had evacuated were allowed to return home.

GeoNet tonight tweeted that after a quake as large as the magnitude 7.3 event on 5 March, further quakes in the region could be expected. It said tonight's 6.2 quake is the largest the region has felt since 6 March.

Gisborne woman Megan Griffin said she was lying on her bed watching TV and the whole bed started shaking.

"I got up and I was like 'earthquake, earthquake!' and so all the kids came out into the doorway and we just stood in the doorway.

"It was quite scary cause we had that quite big one not so long ago ... and it felt like it went oh about maybe 20 or 30 seconds, it was scary, you know you're just kind of on edge."