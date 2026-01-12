More than 50 Air NZ flights cancelled by high winds in Wellington

Dozens of flights were cancelled due to high winds in the capital. Photo: Getty Images

Passengers on more than 50 Air New Zealand flights cancelled by high winds in the capital on Sunday are now being rebooked.

Gusts over 100kmh were recorded in Wellington on Sunday; however, winds have eased on Monday morning.

Chief operating officer Alex Marren said the airline proactively offered flexibility to customers travelling to or from Wellington on Sunday, allowing them to change their flights to another time, subject to availability.

He said due to the number of customers who need rebooking, seat availability into Wellington will be limited over the next couple of days.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said this week was forecast to have calmer weather.

"We've got a couple of days of calmer weather. We do have some rain moving into the North Island on Wednesday and Thursday, but it's looking pretty scrappy and we're not expecting any severe weather for the coming days."