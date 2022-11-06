More families to receive childcare subsidies

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a substantial $189 million boost to the Government’s childcare subsidies scheme in changes that will see more than half of families qualify for subsidies on their children’s pre and after school care.

The changes were outlined by Ardern in her speech to the Labour Party conference today as a way to ease the cost of living pressure on families on low to middle incomes.

The conference - the first since 2019 in which all delegates have been able to attend in person - comes as Labour prepares for the election year ahead, one both Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Roberson have said they expect to be a close-run thing.

The party is struggling in the polls after its landslide 2020 result and is under pressure to help address high inflation and rising interest rates. In its response to those pressures on households, the Government has cut fuel taxes and offered half-price public transport until January next year.

The cost of living payment also went out to people with incomes of less than $70,000 - $350 worth of cash paid out over three months. However, inflation has remained high longer than expected and Ardern has said the Government is looking at other ways to offer targeted help.

Ardern today announced what the increases to Working for Families tax credits will be from April next year, after they are adjusted for inflation - increases expected to cost about $26 million.

The childcare subsidy changes will significantly boost the income thresholds for eligibility for childcare subsidies, worth more than $200 a week for some families.

It starts in April next year and cost an extra $189.391 million over four years.

It will mean about 10,000 more children are eligible and the subsidies will increase for many of those who already qualify. More than half of all families with children will be eligible for the subsidies which cover childcare, and before and after school care.

The Working for Families family tax credit will increase from April next year – it is pegged to inflation and high inflation has meant a bigger increase than usual. That increase will benefit about 60 per cent of families who get it. The Best Start payment for those with new babies will also lift by $4 a week.

Ardern said childcare was one of the most significant costs families faced.

“At a time when families are feeling the cost-of-living spike, we’re investing in what matters most by making sure childcare is within reach for parents and they have more support to cover other costs.

Labour has been critical of National’s promise of tax cuts as a cost of living solution – especially its plan to cut the top tax rate.

Ardern said the support through childcare subsidies and Working for Families was a way to target those who needed it most, without having a significant impact on inflation.

The measures use existing programmes – unlike the temporary cost of living payment, which was administered by Inland Revenue and criticised because of people overseas receiving it if they had not changed their address with Inland Revenue.

The measures

The childcare subsidy change will increase the income thresholds to qualify for the subsidies change, effectively catching up on a “freeze” which was put on the subsidy in 2010 until Labour indexed it to wage growth in 2021.

For example, the changes will mean a family with two children will get some subsidies if their income is lower than $116,117 to $124,644. Currently, only those who earn less than $84,345 to $90,584 get them.

All families with incomes up to about $100,000 will now get some form of subsidy – the size of subsidy depends on income and the number of children a family has.

It will increase the number of children eligible for support by about 10,000 and give more to families already on it. Almost every sole parent would now be eligible for it – and 54 per cent of all New Zealand families with children.

It would mean a family with two parents who work 40 hours per week on $26 per hour with two children under five who will not have been eligible for childcare assistance, now will be eligible for $252 per week from 1 April 2023.

The Working for Families adjustments will see increases of about $9 a week in the family tax credit for the eldest child to $136 a week, and by $7 a week for subsequent children to $111 a week. The Best Start for parents with new babies – Ardern’s policy - will also lift by $4 a week to $69 a week.

Those payments were already linked to inflation and scheduled to increase next year. They are expected to cost about $26 million, which was already budgeted for.

Davis defends climate action

Ardern’s deputy leader Kelvin Davis spoke to the conference, delivering a defence of the Government’s action on climate change. He added his own criticisms of the National Party – following on from those of Ardern and Robertson the day before.

In a speech with dollops of humour, Davis accused National of “suffering from small-mindedness” and questioned what the Opposition’s policy was on climate change.

“it’s called pothole of the week,” he said, having a poke at National’s social media campaign encouraging people to send in photos of bad potholes. “Taking a photo of a pothole out by your mailbox is their answer.”

He recalled his younger days, when he worked tar-sealing roads.

“People think politicians have power, but I never experienced as much power as when I held a stop/ go sign. I know a little bit about potholes. In fact I used to fix potholes.

“The more severe the weather, the more traffic, the more potholes. The first cause of potholes is ignored by the opposition, the second cause of potholes is encouraged by the opposition.”

Davis took aim at National’s opposition to a methane emissions tax on farmers, and its opposition to the clean car feebates scheme. He argued that while farmers objected to the costs of plan for a methane emissions tax, the bigger cost to them was from climate change and its effects such as floods.

“The government budgets $530,000 a year to help farmers affected by extreme weather events. However, the average annual spend over the last five years has been just shy of $5 million.”

Davis said it would be easy to give in on taking action for electoral gain.

But he did not believe Labour had done that. “This government will always face criticism for our decisions.

We must not be worn down by those who try to chip away at us with their insults… their misinformation - their pettiness, and their lack of courage.”

The conference began on Friday and wraps up this afternoon, when new party President Jill Day will take over the reins from the outgoing Claire Szabo.

- By Clare Trevett