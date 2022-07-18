Monday, 18 July 2022

More headaches for passengers, Dunedin flights cancelled

    1. News
    2. National

    Flights between Dunedin and Christchurch have been cancelled today and others from in and out of Auckland to main destinations are also affected. 

    It has not been confirmed whether the flights were cancelled due to heavy demand adding pressure to Covid-affected crews as the second week of the school holidays begins, or weather problems.

    However, MetService earlier forecast severe gales and heavy rain for most of the South Island until 11pm today.

    Gusts of up to 130kmh expected in exposed locations in Otago and Canterbury and up to 120kmh in Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island.

    MetService tweeted that Dunedin Airport today recorded its strongest wind gust so far this year of 107kmh.

    Auckland Airport's flight board showed 18 inbound and six departure flights have been cancelled. Many are between the city and Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin.

    Air New Zealand is offering credit to anyone who wishes to cancel their booking this month.

    Last week, travellers faced disruptions due to Covid-19 absences impacting airline staffing levels, as well as weather and engineering problems.

    - RNZ and ODT Online

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter