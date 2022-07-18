More headaches for passengers, Dunedin flights cancelled

Flights between Dunedin and Christchurch have been cancelled today and others from in and out of Auckland to main destinations are also affected.

It has not been confirmed whether the flights were cancelled due to heavy demand adding pressure to Covid-affected crews as the second week of the school holidays begins, or weather problems.

However, MetService earlier forecast severe gales and heavy rain for most of the South Island until 11pm today.

Gusts of up to 130kmh expected in exposed locations in Otago and Canterbury and up to 120kmh in Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island.

MetService tweeted that Dunedin Airport today recorded its strongest wind gust so far this year of 107kmh.

Auckland Airport's flight board showed 18 inbound and six departure flights have been cancelled. Many are between the city and Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin.

Air New Zealand is offering credit to anyone who wishes to cancel their booking this month.

Last week, travellers faced disruptions due to Covid-19 absences impacting airline staffing levels, as well as weather and engineering problems.

- RNZ and ODT Online