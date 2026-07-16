Minister for Social Development Louise Upston. Photo: Mark Papalii / RNZ

The government's claiming victory with the latest benefit data, while the opposition says it shows the coalition's failed to deliver on its plans to slash the number of people who are out of work.

The Ministry of Social Development figures showed in June 2026 there were 218,500 people on the Jobseeker benefit - up nearly 2500 from June last year (216,000).

That was also an increase from the March quarter, when there were 216,000 jobseekers, though Social Development Minister Louise Upston said that was a normal seasonal shift.

The number of people getting off the benefit and into work also increased, reaching 86,500 - up nearly 6000 from the year prior.

A press release from Upston focused entirely on the exits into work.

She said it was encouraging, and the positive trajectory had continued from the March quarter.

"Economic conditions are challenging, but today's figures are promising for the job market and job seekers," she said.

"Our Traffic Light System continues to help jobseekers stay on track with their job search responsibilities and seize every opportunity available."

The traffic light system tracks compliance with benefit obligations, like looking for work and attending training courses.

Upston also pointed to Ministry of Social Development job seminars, and ChamberWorks, a partnership between Chambers of Commerce and MSD which connected businesses with pre-screened beneficiary candidates.

Meanwhile, a press release from Labour only considered the increased number of Jobseeker beneficiaries.

Social development spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime later said it was good to see more people were getting jobs, but it did not change the fact that there were also more people needing welfare.

"This government, and this minister promised that they would reduce Jobseeker numbers by 50,000, but instead there are nearly 30,000 more Kiwis who are relying on Jobseeker support," she said.

The government did not promise that reduction, but it did set a target, which it continued to stick with.

Prime said the coalition could not blame poor economic conditions caused by global instability.

"These increases were seen even before the conflict in Iran," she said.

Jobseeker numbers have increased steadily since 2023.

Asked what Labour would do to change that, Prime pointed to her party's plan to extend the Apprenticeship Boost scheme, if elected.

That would see employers in a wider number of trades paid $500 a month for two years - rather than one - to take on apprentices.

It expected 27,000 people would benefit from the scheme by 2030/31, up from 9000 in 2025.