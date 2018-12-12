More stormy weather on way for South

Daytime heating and wind convergences are expected to produce showers and possible thunderstorms over western and central parts of the South Island during Thursday afternoon and evening.

MetService says there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening over inland parts of the South Island from the ranges of Nelson and Marlborough down through the ranges of Buller and the Southern Alps to the Otago and Fiordland Lakes, with a slightly broader "low risk" extending beyond this area.

Any thunderstorms that eventuate here are also likely to produce localised heavy rain of 10mm to 25mm per hour or possibly higher in a few places, and hail of 5mm to 15mm in diameter.