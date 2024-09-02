Murder charge after boy's death in Hamilton

A 37-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an eight-year-old boy in Hamilton.

Police were called to an address in the suburb of Bader about 5.20pm yesterday after reports of a violent altercation.

Three people were taken to hospital - the boy, and two adults who were moderately and seriously injured.

The child died last night in hospital.

Hamilton City field crime manager Inspector Darrell Harpur said the man was taken into custody at the scene.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to what happened, however will remain in the area as they continue a scene examination and further inquiries," Harpur said.

The man accused is due to appear in court today.

