Murder charge after man abandoned at hospital

A man was dumped at Tauranga Hospital's emergency department about midday yesterday and died a short time later, despite efforts to save him. Photo: Bay of Plenty Times

A man has been charged with murder after a critically injured man died shortly after being dumped at Tauranga Hospital.

The man, who has been named as 58-year-old Lance Wayne Waite, was dumped at the hospital's emergency department about midday yesterday and died a short time later, despite efforts to save him.

Police have charged a 26-year-old man with murder and he is expected to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Lewis Warner said the arrest came after inquiries were made at a house in the Bureta area earlier today.

Armed police swooped in on a house in Ngatai Rd, where bystanders said they saw explosions and heard shots fired.

Police expressed their sympathies to Waite's whanau and friends.

Warner said the investigation was continuing and anyone with information was asked to contact Tauranga police on 07 577 4300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Warner said police would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the Wilrose Place area yesterday.

Police are confident there is no risk to the public following this incident, Warner said.