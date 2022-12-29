Murder charge laid after gang member shot dead at church

Armed police swarmed Manukau after the shooting. Photo: Mabel Muller

A man has been charged with murder over the shooting of Mongrel Mob member Daniel Eliu at a South Auckland church.

Eliu (46) was killed on December 17 on the grounds of the Papatoetoe Seventh Day Adventist Community Church on Puhinui Rd while the congregation met for a church service inside.

The death sparked a police manhunt, and church members were sealed inside the church for their safety until the all-clear was given.

Manukau Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'amanuia Va'aelua said police had arrested and charged a 41-year-old man in relation to the death.

He was expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday.

Va'aelua said police could not comment further while the case was before the courts, but investigators were continuing to look into what happened and want to identify others who they believe could have been involved.

He asked for anyone with information to contact police.