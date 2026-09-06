National has named former journalist and public servant Jessica Rowe as the candidate to replace Chris Penk in Kaipara ki Mahurangi.

Penk, the incumbent MP, pulled his candidacy for the seat after being stripped of his portfolios following a challenge to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's leadership last month.

Rowe was a journalist for Newshub before gaining a Masters in Global Diplomacy and working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Her family runs a century-old haberdashery business in Auckland. She has wool and property business interests, co-chairs the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum's emerging leaders programme, and is a board director for the Student Volunteer Army.

Chris Penk pulled his candidacy for the Kaipara ki Mahurangi after being stripped of his portfolios following a challenge to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's leadership.

Rowe was formerly seconded from MFAT to Nanaia Mahuta and Simon Watts' offices and is now a ministerial adviser in Louise Upston's office.

She is engaged to Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary and chief executive Ben King.

"I am excited to get to work, meeting locals across the electorate to re-elect a National Government and to be Kaipara ki Mahurangi's next National MP," Rowe said.

"National has been fixing the basics for Kaipara ki Mahurangi. Inflation is down from Labour's 32-year high and there are 220,000 new jobs expected to be created over the next four years.

"Confidence has rebounded in the economy, manufacturing is up, exports are at record numbers, and wages are expected to rise faster than prices.

"With the economic recovery underway, now is not the time to place more costs on Aucklanders.

"That is why I am proud to support National's pledge of no new taxes because Kiwis deserve to keep more of what they earn. The alternative is at least nine new taxes under a Labour, Greens, Te Pāti Māori, TOP government."