National hits 40s, Labour plunges in latest poll

Image: NZ Herald

Labour has dropped well into the 20s in the latest political poll - while National has hit the 40s.

Tonight’s Newshub Reid Research Poll shows Labour on 26.8 per cent, down 5.5 points, while National polled at 40.9 per cent, up 4.3 points.

The Greens were up 2.7 points to 12.3 per cent, while ACT dropped 2 points to 10.1 per cent.

On those numbers, National and ACT could form a government earning 66 seats (National with 53 and ACT with 13).

Labour’s 34 seats, 16 from the Greens and four from the Māori Party would only give the left bloc 54.

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon were equal in the preferred prime minister stakes on 22.5 per cent. Hipkins had dropped 1.5 points with Luxon rising 6.6 points.

New Zealand First was close to the five per cent threshold to enter Parliament, sitting on 4.6 per cent in tonight’s poll.

Te Pāti Māori came in at 3.1 per cent, 0.4 points. The Opportunities Party was on 0.7 per cent while New Conservative was on 0.8 per cent.

The poll's margin of error was 3.1 per cent.

The poll was conducted between September 3-9, including the time when many of Labour’s main election promises were announced.

It comes as both Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon launched into busy days on the campaign trail today with the Labour leader in Nelson, while the National leader was north of Wellington with some time in the Ōhāriu electorate that his deputy leader Nicola Willis hopes to win.

The last Newshub Reid Research poll in August found National and ACT could govern alone. National had jumped 1.3 percentage points on the previous poll to 36.6 per cent and ACT was up by the same amount to 12.1 per cent.

Labour had dipped 3.6 points to 32.3 per cent.

However, Hipkins still had a strong lead over Luxon in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, sitting at 24 per cent over Luxon’s 15.9 per cent.