National MP investigated over 'threatening' behaviour

National Party MP Tim van de Molen. Photo: RNZ

National MP Tim van de Molen has been referred to Parliament's powerful Privileges Committee, following a complaint about his behaviour towards another MP.

Parliament's Speaker Adrian Rurawhe says he received a letter flagging van de Molen's conduct towards Labour's Shanan Halbert as chairperson of the Transport and Infrastructure select committee at the end of a meeting on 29 June.

Rurawhe said there were differing accounts of what happened.

"If the allegations are accurate, the conduct complained of could amount to threatening or intimidating a member acting in the discharge of their duty, or threatening a member on account of their conduct in Parliament."

He said it was not the speaker's job to verify evidence presented over matters of privilege, and referred it to the Privileges Committee without offering further explanation.

The committee is a group of high-profile MPs from all parties which considers and reports on questions of privilege relating to Parliament and MPs, such as breaches of Parliament rules. Privileges are powers and immunities which ensure Parliament is independent of the Crown and the courts.

Several MPs have been referred to the committee this year, including Education Minister Jan Tinetti, former Transport Minister Michael Wood, and ACT MP Simon Court.