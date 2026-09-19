National has vowed to introduce measures to end individual-device use in early childhood education centres (ECE) and limit screen use in primary schools.

The policy

End screen and individual-device use in ECE, tightly limit screen and individual-device use in Years 1 to 3, and introduce age-appropriate limits for older primary students

Introduce a School Start Check at ECE before children transition to primary school

Introduce clearer developmental milestones throughout ECE and report this progress to parents

Identify areas where children may need additional support and address that through the Early Intervention Service

Require the writing component of twice-yearly primary school assessments to be completed on paper

National's Education spokesperson Erica Stanford said these changes would form part of National's Set Up for Success policy, focused on school readiness, better information for parents and earlier support where needed.

"Young children are spending increasingly longer on screens, at the same time as the evidence tells us we should be cautious about excessive use.

"For younger children, we want to place greater emphasis on books, handwriting, conversation, hands-on activities and direct interaction with teachers and other children," Stanford said.

She said technology still had a place in education, but said it should enhance learning, not become the default way children learn.

The second major component of Nationals promise is a 'School Start Check' at ECE before children transition to primary school.

"Teachers are reporting an increasing number of new entrants are starting school lacking basic skills such as toilet training and eating and dressing independently.

"Children are arriving at school having never held a pencil or scissors, without the oral skills they need, and many cannot identify letters in their own name," Stanford said.

She said the 'School Start Check' would make those expectations clear and ECE centres would work with parents to assess how ready a child was to start school and where they may need extra support.