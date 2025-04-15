New Christchurch stadium on track to open in a year

With a year to go until Christchurch’s new stadium opens its doors, residents have got another sneak peek behind the scenes.

Construction on One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha started in April 2022 and the $683 million project is on track to open in April 2026.

Mayor Phil Mauger said the milestone was “great for the project and the city”.

“There’s huge excitement in the community about One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha and all the benefits it will bring to Christchurch. People really can’t wait to get in there for big concerts, sports matches and everything in between,” Mauger said.

The multi-use arena, located in central Christchurch, will cater for 30,000 people for sports matches and up to 37,300 when in concert mode.

“The Crusaders and Matatū will be playing Super Rugby matches at the stadium next season. The One New Zealand Warriors and Wellington Phoenix are also signed up to play a match each in 2026.”

Photo: Christchurch City Council

“Māia Health Foundation has just announced their annual fundraising dinner will be held at the stadium next May.”

“The project has also employed 2,780 people since work started. This covers the lead contractor BESIX Watpac, and the 116 subcontracts that have been awarded.”

“A lot of people have had their part to play in making the stadium a reality, and it’s brilliant to be on the countdown to opening,” Mauger said.

Christchurch City Council has released a video highlighting the work done to date and providing a breakdown of materials used.

Te Kaha Project chief executive David Kennedy said it had been a “mammoth effort" to get the project to this point

“Lead contractor BESIX Watpac and all our sub-contractors have pulled out all the stops, and we’re in a great position to not only deliver one of the biggest infrastructure projects the country has seen, but to deliver it on budget and on time.”