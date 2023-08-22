New jury to be selected for Benbow murder trial

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This is the second trial for 54-year-old David Benbow, who is accused of murdering Michael McGrath in 2017, with the jury in the first trial unable to reach a verdict.
Today Justice Jonathan Eaton told the jury that one of their number was unwell, and would not be able to return until at least Thursday.
He said the trial could continue with 11 jurors, or even ten, "but the reality is with long trials sometimes things happen with a juror, which means they are absolutely unavailable and have to be discharged".
"... So if at the very outset of a trial we are not sure when or if that (unwell) juror is going to be available again then the lawyers are in agreement that I should be reluctant to continue with 11".
The trial only started yesterday and is expected to take up to eight weeks.
Justice Eaton said it was frustrating for all, and may feel like Groundhog Day for those who are re-selected for the jury tomorrow.