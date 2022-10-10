New mayors for major cities

Most of the major cities in New Zealand will have new mayors after the local body elections.

Change is seen across the map - Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Wellington, Rotorua, Whanganui, Nelson and Invercargill have all elected new mayors.

In Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin, cities have new mayors who will likely sit politically further to the right on the political spectrum than their predecessors.

Wellington was the outlier, electing former Green Party staffer Tory Whanau as mayor.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins lost to rival Jules Radich, and said he is devastated he will not be at the helm during the next triennium.

Mr Hawkins said there is a clear appetite for change in results seen across the country.

Local Government NZ (LGNZ) president Stuart Crosby said the Labour Government had a programme of significant reform which voters could be reacting to.

‘‘That is quite upsetting to a large number of people. That’s not to be unexpected there is that shift in political thinking.

‘‘And it does lay a platform for the general election coming through this time next year as well.’’

Many familiar faces in local government took their last bow - whether through retirement like Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, or losing re-election.

Outgoing Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt, who had been serving for 27 years, said he was shattered not to have a seat in the council chambers after losing to Deputy Mayor Nobby Clark.

‘‘Absolutely shattered, I couldn’t believe it. I planned to have a celebration for getting on council, but I never saw it coming when it came to not getting any seat anywhere.’’

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: ODT files

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern congratulated the winners in a statement.

‘‘We won’t always agree, but I absolutely believe we all get into politics with very similar motivations - to do the best by our communities.

‘‘I’m also keen to work with local government on how we make voting more accessible.

‘‘Greater participation in elections is good for democracy so we need to work to increase turnout.’’

Many votes are still being counted, but the Electoral Commission said it expects the number of votes cast to be close to 2019’s local body election - which hit just over 40%.

That sits at about half the votes cast in the 2020 general election.

People RNZ spoke to across the country said it was time for a change to the way we vote in local body elections.

‘‘The current system’s so antiquated and outdated, I’m surprised we got as many votes as we did through this system,’’ one man said.

‘‘I can’t see why it can’t go online, so much more efficient,’’ another said.

However, not everyone agreed.

‘‘I prefer them in postal. Online, especially as you get older, it all gets a bit complicated for a lot of people,’’ one woman said.

LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said the system needed to be put under a microscope.

A review should look at ‘‘the [communications], the engagement, the delivery, the way we run elections, and that review should be done in relatively short order,’’ she said.

The review should inform local government and electoral law reviews that are presently under way.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown with wife Toni. Photo: Jed Bradley

Auckland elects Wayne Brown

Wayne Brown said he was privileged and humbled to be the city’s new mayor after beating Efeso Collins.

‘‘At more than 300 campaign events over the last six months, Aucklanders have made clear to me and fellow candidate Efeso Collins that you love our city, but that you know much of it is broken,’’ Mr Brown said in a statement.

He said he wants to tackle rising costs and council waste.

‘‘During this thing I have had various people on the council tell me that debt is $11billion, and others who say it’s $16billion.

‘‘Neither of those are good figures, but we need to know what that is.

‘‘The next thing I’m going to do is meet all the councillors one on one and discuss how we’re going to get on doing what I have a mandate to do.’’

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau. Photo: Mark Mitchell

Wellington elects Tory Whanau

A rare highlight for progressives was Wellington’s Tory Whanau beating Andy Foster, who was running for a second term as mayor.

‘‘It was just such an amazing moment. But now the nerves have calmed it actually feels right.

‘‘I’ve been working really hard on this campaign, and brought a lot of people on board, for a year. So it is the exact right outcome, I feel.’’

She said she planned to focus on uniting the council.

Phil Mauger. Photo: supplied

Christchurch elects Phil Mauger

Phil Mauger has won the Christchurch mayoral race and is on track to be joined by seven new councillors and nine returning councillors.

Mr Mauger said he was pleased his messages of regaining people’s trust in council and getting things done had resonated with voters.

‘‘I have consistently said during the campaign that I do not believe there is any place for party politics around the council table.

‘‘I promise to be a mayor who listens to all ideas and works with people to get the best outcomes for our city.’’