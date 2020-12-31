New Year honours 2021: The national list

(ONZ)

Professor Emeritus Sir Mason Harold Durie, KNZM, services to New Zealand, Feilding.

Distinguished Professor Dame Mary Anne Salmond, DBE, services to New Zealand, Auckland.

THE NEW ZEALAND ORDER OF MERIT

DAMES COMPANION

(DNZM)

Professor Juliet Ann Gerrard, services to science, Auckland.

Professor Cynthia Alcyion Kiro, services to child wellbeing and education, Onerahi.

(HONORARY)

Suzanne Lee Snively, ONZM, services to governance, Wellington.

KNIGHTS COMPANION

(KNZM)

David Cunningham Carter, services as a Member of Parliament and as Speaker of the House, Lyttelton.

David Joseph Dobbyn, services to music, Auckland.

Ian Lemuel Taylor, services to broadcasting, business and community, Dunedin.

Professor William Te Rangiua Temara, services to Maori and education, Hamilton.

COMPANIONS (CNZM)

Professor Stephen Thomas Chambers, services to infectious disease research, Christchurch.

Suzanne Eleanor Chetwin, services to consumer rights, Wellington.

Dr Annabel Kirsten Finucane, services to health, particularly paediatric heart surgery, Auckland.

Robert Ian Fyfe, services to business and tourism, Auckland.

Dr Stuart Peter Gowland, services to health and education, Nelson.

Michael Jon Hamilton, services to marine engineering and business, Christchurch.

Deborah Ann Hockley, MNZM, services to cricket, Christchurch.

Distinguished Professor Philippa Lynne Howden-Chapman, services to public health, Wellington.

Albert Archibald Jelley, services to athletics and game of bridge, Auckland.

Dr David William Kerr, services to health and business, Christchurch.

Dr Gerard David McSweeney, services to conservation, Haast.

Professor Emeritus Louise Frances Basford Nicholson, services to neuroscience and education, Snells Beach.

Anthony Penrose Randerson, QC, services to judiciary, Auckland.

Distinguished Professor Ian Reginald Reid, services to medicine, Auckland.

Lynton Laurence Stevens, QC, services to judiciary and community, Auckland.

OFFICERS (ONZM)

Denis William Aitken, JP, services to dairy industry and community, Outram.

Afamasaga Vaafusuaga Telesia McDonald Alipia, services to Pacific early childhood education, Auckland.

Lisa Joy Allpress, services to racing industry, Whanganui.

Allan Ward Beck, QSM, services to agricultural aviation and aviation safety, Eltham.

Donovan Paul Bixley, services to children's fiction and as an illustrator, Taupo.

Professor Jonathan George Boston, services to public and social policy, Wellington.

Alistair Grant Davis, services to motor industry, business and sustainability, Palmerston North.

Leo Michael Donnelly, services to karate, Auckland.

Peter Dennis Elliott, services to performing arts and baseball, Auckland.

Professor Angela Rosina Farrow, services to arts, particularly theatre, Wellington.

Dr Christine Margaret Foley, services to victims of sexual assault, Auckland.

Dr Janette Fay Irvine, services to women and women's health, Rotorua.

Murray Campbell Lynch, services to theatre, Wellington.

Dr Timothy Michael Malloy, services to health, Warkworth.

Dr Colin Douglas Meurk, services to ecological restoration, Christchurch.

The Right Rev Te Kitohi Wiremu Pikaahu, services to Anglican Church and Maori, Paihia.

Brenda Pilott, services to social and public service sectors, Wellington.

Supt John Richard Price, services to New Zealand Police and community, Christchurch.

Joanna Ruth Randerson, services to performing arts, Wellington.

Dr Geoffrey Wayne Rice, services to historical research and tertiary education, Christchurch.

Victor John Rodger, services to theatre and Pacific arts, Wellington.

Guy Winston Salmon, services to environment, Nelson.

Burton Ross Shipley, services to basketball, Russell.

Roger Wilson Steele, services to publishing industry and arts, Paraparaumu.

Dr Gail Tewaru Tipa, services to Maori and environmental management, Dunedin.

Adjunct Associate Professor James Alan Tully, services to journalism and education, Wellington.

Colleen Mary Upton, services to plumbing and gasfitting industry and women, Upper Hutt.

William Raymond Wallace, JP, services to local government and community, Lower Hutt.

Chloe Angela Carol Wright, services to philanthropy, education and health, Tauranga.

MEMBERS (MNZM)

Insp Tamuera Aitama Aberahama, services to New Zealand Police and community, Gisborne.

Susan Veronica Anderson, JP, services to restorative justice, Whanganui.

Dr Lisa Shelley Argilla, services to animal welfare and conservation, Dunedin.

Professor Michael George Baker, services to public health science, Wellington.

Janet Elsie Barnes, JP, services to local government and community, Mt Maunganui.

Christina Joy Barton, services to art history and curation, Wellington.

Major David Thomas Bennett, services to Salvation Army and community, Lower Hutt.

Mark Alexander Bowden, services to education, New Plymouth.

Sheena Cameron, services to education, Auckland.

Kendra Margaret Cocksedge, services to rugby, Christchurch.

Michelle Anne Crook, services to community, Cambridge.

Vanisa Dhiru, JP, services to community and gender rights, Wellington.

Edward John Edwards, services to sustainable business and harness racing, Auckland.

Kenneth John Forrest, services to electricity industry and business, Blenheim.

Prudence Anne Gooch, services to dance, Tauranga.

Dr Sally-Ann Harbison, services to forensic science, Auckland.

Professor Bronwyn Mary Hayward, services to political science, particularly sustainability, climate change and youth, Christchurch.

Vicki Anne Heikell, services to heritage preservation and Maori, Porirua.

Professor Shaun Cameron Hendy, services to science, Auckland.

Michele Rae Hine, services to performing arts education, Auckland.

Keith Luke Ingram, JP, services to fishing and maritime industry, Auckland.

Dickson Stewart Jardine, services to philanthropy and conservation, Queenstown.

Jillian Frances Jardine, services to philanthropy and conservation, Queenstown.

Helen Susan Johnson, services to Special Olympics and community, Palmerston North.

Rodney Whitiora Jones, services to economics and public health research, Auckland.

Samuel Edwin Isaac Judd, services to environment and sustainability education, Auckland.

Dr Glenda Ruth Keam, services to music and music education, Auckland.

James Edward Kebbell, services to sustainable business and community, Otaki.

James Kelly, services to trade union movement, Dunedin.

Insp Kieren William Kortegast, services to New Zealand Police and community, Christchurch.

Janet Lyn Lane, services to tertiary education, Wellington.

Josephina Henrica Maria Lelijveld, services to deaf community and education, Dunedin.

Keith James Locke, services to human rights advocacy, Auckland.

Donald William Mackenzie, services to athletics and community, Christchurch.

John McIntosh, services to people with disabilities, Hamilton.

Dr Jann Medlicott, services to philanthropy, arts and radiology, Tauranga.

Melissa Potocka Moon, services to athletics and charitable causes, Wellington.

Christopher John Morrison, services to sustainable business and fair trade, Auckland.

Janice Mildred Murphy, services to education and children with intellectual disabilities, Christchurch.

Katie Murray, services to Maori and community, Kaitaia.

Dr James Wayne Ngata, services to Maori and education, Tolaga Bay.

Paul Gerard Norris, services to tourism industry and conservation, Te Anau.

Denise Alexandra Ritchie, services to prevention of sexual violence and exploitation.

Muipu La'avasa Sagaga, services to boxing, Whangaparaoa.

Serviceman M, services to New Zealand Defence Force.

Dr Gagrath Pradeep Singh, services to health, Auckland.

Pauline Kei Smith, services to Pacific arts and community, Riverton.

Michael John Sutton, services to education, Hamilton.

Moana Ngawaiata Tamaariki-Pohe, services to Maori and conservation, Auckland.

Dr Tasileta Teevale, services to Pacific education and public health research, Dunedin.

William Trubridge, services to freediving, Havelock North.

Rev Tumama Vili, services to Pacific community, Christchurch.

Gary Lynnford Watts, services to mental health, Christchurch.

Marion Wood, services to sustainable business and community, Otaki.

HONORARY

Professor Susan Pran Krumdieck, services to sustainability research and engineering, Christchurch.

Emeritus Professor Yoshihiro Sakata, services to New Zealand-Japan relations and rugby, Japan.

QUEEN'S SERVICE ORDER (QSO)

Francis Anthony Fanning, services to community, Wellington.

Jeffrey William Sanders, services to social service governance, Lower Hutt.

QUEEN'S SERVICE MEDAL (QSM)

Gillian Mary Adshead, JP, services to conservation, Warkworth.

Kevin John Adshead, services to conservation, Warkworth.

Robin Boldarin, JP, services to community and school sports, Wellington.

Michael Joseph Bourke, services to wildlife conservation, Rangiwahia.

Daniel John Bowmar, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and community, Kaiwaka.

Yvonne Barbara Boyes, JP, services to health, particularly nursing and cancer treatment, Ohope.

William Sydney Clement Burdett, services to community and local government, Ruatoria.

Carol Winifred Charman, services to youth and people with intellectual disabilities, Napier.

Sau Man Chow, services to immigrant communities, Auckland.

Kerry Patrick Clarkin, JP, services to agriculture and community, Hamilton.

Lester Dean, services to Pacific community, Invercargill.

Michael Nevill Drake, services to education and community, Taupo.

Paul Duffy, services to community and local government, Edendale.

Dr Anna Thornton Dyzel, services to community and health, Hokitika.

Kathleen Mae Fenton, services to community, Christchurch.

Rowan Gray Edward Garrett, services to brass bands, Paeroa.

Colin Franklin Gibbs, services to agriculture and community, Nelson.

Peter John Goodbehere, services to film, Napier.

Joseph Sydney Ronald Robert Hughes, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and community, Opotiki.

Grace Sarina Hutton, services to Pacific art and community, Wellington.

Angela Deirdre Keenan, services to sport, particularly netball, Hokitika.

Arohanui Haumihiata Lawrence, services to Maori and sustainable food production, Hastings.

Rev Falkland Gary Fereti Liuvaie, services to Niue community, Porirua.

Dr Judith Roberta Lowes, services to women and roller sports, Tauranga.

Elizabeth Patricia Norton, services to community, Temuka.

Stuart Keith Paterson, services to community, Ranfurly.

James George Powdrill, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Kaikohe.

Neil Lawrence Pugh, services to community, Christchurch.

Hokikau Kataraina Purcell, services to seniors and Maori, Hamilton.

Lasalo Owen Purcell, services to seniors and Maori, Hamilton.

Isobel Ransfield, services to Maori, Otaki

Frances Joan Rawling, services to heritage rose preservation, Dunedin.

Maxwell Thomas Robins, services to healthcare and seniors, Auckland.

Kevin Stechman, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Westport.

Rev Alison Jean Stewart, services to choral music, Marton.

Marthalina Mii Taru, services to netball and Pacific community, Wellington.

Bruce Herbert Thompson, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and community, Ohakune.

Julia Mary Truesdale, services to netball and education, Wellington.

Malia Nive Venning, services to Tokelau community and netball, Upper Hutt.

Theresia Selina Weir, services to people with disabilities, Whangaporaoa.

Janet Mary Wilson, services to wildlife conservation, Ashhurst.

NEW ZEALAND ANTARCTIC MEDAL (NZAM)

Eugene Brian Fitzgerald, services to Antarctic exploration and heritage, Nelson.

NEW ZEALAND DISTINGUISHED SERVICE DECORATION (DSD)

Servicewoman D, services to New Zealand Defence Force.