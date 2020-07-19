Northland clean-up starts, but more rain forecast

The clean-up has started but Northland Civil Defence says there is significant damage in some places. Photo: Northland Civil Defence / Facebook

The worst of the rough weather that has pounded Northland over the past two days has eased, but MetService says there is still a risk of more rain on Sunday.

The region is in clean-up mode, after heavy rain flooded houses and businesses and damaged roads.

MetService forecaster David Miller said conditions will gradually improve today.

"There are still some showers around and there is the possibility of thunderstorms this morning and into the afternoon, but that should ease away this evening."

Miller said there is also likely to be more rain in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay today, but it is unlikely to be heavy enough to cause further problems.

Several residents in Tolaga Bay evacuated overnight on Friday and numerous roads on the East Coast were also affected by floodwaters.

The rain has affected water systems, and the Whangārei and Far North councils have asked people to conserve water until damage can be fixed.

In Whangārei residents are being asked to halve their water use. Two of the city's three plants are partially working, and up to 80 percent of the water normally needed for the city is being produced.

However, the Whangārei District Council says unless there is a 50 percent water saving, the city runs the risk of running out.

The temporary water restrictions are expected to last for a week.

Most of State Highway 1 has reopened through Northland, and the Loop Road in Whangārei is reopened. But between Kaitaia and Mangamuka SH1 is still closed this morning, due to significant slips.

The roads between Kaikohe and Maungatapere remain closed, and SH11 from Paihia to Kawakawa is open, but there are landslips and drivers should plan for a slow journey.

The road between Kaikohe to Omapere has reopened, though it is down to one lane in places.

Cows escape flood waters on Waihue Road in Dargaville. Photo: Supplied / Robert du Preez

Civil Defence Northland is still advising people to avoid non-essential travel saying water levels are still close to or covering the roads in some locations and rivers could rise quickly again with any further rainfall.

In a statement, Civil Defence said getting the roading network up and running remains a priority and roading authorities and contractors are assessing the situation today.

However it said there is significant damage in some places and some of the repairs will require detailed engineering and planning.

Civil Defence Minister, Peeni Henare, will visit Whangārei today to assess the damage. He said the Government is on standby to help the communities affected by flooding.

A Work and Income office will be open in Northland today to help people affected by the flooding in the region.

The Kawakawa office on Gillies Street will open between 10am and and 3pm today.

Work and income staff will provide advice on financial assistance to people in the Kawakawa and Moerewa communities.

A Northland farmer said flooding throughout the region would put extra pressure on some farmers who have been battling their sixth drought since 2009.

The heavy rain has left low-lying farmland underwater and many roads impassable.

Northland Federated Farmers president John Blackwell said the flooding will not help grass growth which has already been stunted by the long dry spell.

"We know we've been going through a drought, there's actually no feed available to get by and we know that resource is running very low since we've been feeding out since February, so that's put an extra pressure on those farms."

The Insurance Council is urging Northlanders to put safety first when recovering belongings damaged by floodwaters. Photo: RNZ

Meanwhile, the Insurance Council is urging Northlanders to put safety first when recovering belongings damaged by floodwaters.

The council's chief executive, Tim Grafton, is also urging people affected by the flooding to contact their insurer as soon as possible.

"If you have essential repairs to do, keep your invoices, take pictures of damage - but keep yourself safe. Importantly though if you've had your car or any electrical goods in the house flooded and affected by water you really do need to have that checked out by an electrician or a motor vehicle garage."

Grafton said people forced out of their homes by flooding may be able to access temporary accommodation under their house or contents policy.