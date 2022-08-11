'Not great': Luxon comments on Uffindell's underwear wall

Christopher Luxon has conceded the National party still has work to do on its candidate selection processes. Photo: RNZ

National leader Christopher Luxon has conceded that the Sam Uffindell saga shows the party needs to improve its candidate selection policies.

Luxon said he took the issues swirling around the stood-down new MP "incredibly seriously", especially as he himself had a daughter currently studying at university.

Luxon acknowledged there were improvements to be made into candidate selection but his focus now was taking the allegations seriously and "getting to the bottom of that".

"We've just got to keep improving our process all the time," he told reporters during a visit to Te Awamutu today.

Luxon said he was firming up the terms of reference for Maria Dew QC's investigation into claims that Uffindell bullied a female flatmate while at university in Dunedin. He expected to receive Dew's findings in two to three weeks.

It has since emerged that a member of Luxon's staff was aware of Uffindell's schoolboy assault at King's College but Luxon was not told.

"We make mistakes, we are where we are, it is what it is," Luxon said in relation to his staff member.

It was too soon to discuss the possibility of a byelection in Tauranga, the National leader said.

Underwear trophies on wall at student flat

Today it was reported that Uffindell's Dunedin flat was one of the filthiest in the city and that women's underwear had hung on a wall, apparently as trophies.

The hallway cloak rack of 11 Dundas St when it was occupied by then third-year University of Otago student Sam Uffindell. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Asked about this, Luxon said: "As a dad of a daughter at university, [it's] not great".

National deputy leader Nicola Willis said the photo of a "trophy" rack of women's underwear made her feel "pretty yuck."

Willis was asked about the photos, which were published today, after Uffindell was suspended from National's caucus over allegations by a former flatmate against him.

"I'm sure I'm not alone that when I looked at the picture of women's underwear in particular, I felt pretty yuck," Willis said.

Willis said she was conscious there had been a number of allegations made in recent days that were now being investigated. "I don't want to prejudice that."

Dew's inquiry findings would not be made public, but decisions from it would be.

Willis said she had spoken to Uffindell since Luxon suspended him.

"I have said to him that I supported Todd Muller to be assisting him to get home to Tauranga, I have shared with him my view that if there is further information that he thinks the investigation needs to bear in mind that he should provide that to Maria Dew, QC, to ensure her investigation can be thorough.

"And of course, I have sent my wishes to him and his family at what I am sure is a difficult time."

Muller drove Uffindell back to Tauranga after he was suspended – Uffindell had been on Muller's electorate committee prior to the Tauranga byelection.

Uffindell was stood down from National's caucus late on Tuesday by Luxon as an investigation was launched into allegations made by a female flatmate of Uffindell when the pair studied at Otago University in the early 2000s.

The flatmate said Uffindell had been an aggressive bully who once pounded on her bedroom door, screaming obscenities, until she fled through her window.

Uffindell would trash the house after "excessive" use of alcohol and drugs, she said.

Uffindell has denied any accusations he was involved in bullying or intimidatory behaviour while at university.

In a statement, Uffindell said he enjoyed a student lifestyle while at university, which included "drinking" and "smoking marijuana".

"While in second-year a number of flatmates fell out – and two of the flatmates left midway through the year."

The investigation, led by Maria Dew QC, is expected to take two weeks.

Luxon, who had deemed the allegations "very serious", had not confirmed Uffindell's position in his caucus if the allegations were accurate.

"All I'm saying to you is [they are] very serious allegations, I want to have a dispassionate, independent investigation, there are two sides to this story, this allegation, and at the end of it, I'll take those findings and I'll make a decision."

The allegations came after Uffindell admitted to being a "bully" and a "thug" while a student at King's College, from which he was asked to leave the day after he punched a younger student several times in 1999 as a 16-year-old.

Luxon would likely face questions on Uffindell while in Te Awamutu today as part of his efforts to get around the country.

He would be meeting with residents and members of local businesses, alongside Fieldays organisers, farmers and other groups.

A number of pupils from Te Awamutu Primary School would be performing a kapa haka welcome for the National leader before he addresses media this afternoon at the local rose gardens.

In the coming weeks, Luxon would be making visits to various parts of New Zealand, including Timaru, Christchurch, Hawke's Bay and Rotorua.