Winston Peters is taking aim at those insisting the country always use megaphone diplomacy, especially against the United States, as he states New Zealand's nuclear-free policy had a cost.

He called out those who focus on "national identity" rather than the national interest in his final speech as Foreign Affairs Minister, as well as the underfunding of the diplomatic network.

Peters said he had conducted foreign policy "in uncertainty's shadow" ever since coming into office in 2023 and stressed an independent foreign policy, like New Zealand has, can never be "unidirectional".

"However, for the left and a large section of our media, they define us acting independently only when we are disagreeing with the Americans," he said, specifically referencing New Zealand's anti-nuclear policy and the decision not to join the Iraq war in 2003.

"The anti-nuclear policy and the construction of this in David versus Goliath terms bolstered our national self-esteem, no doubt, as it boosted our sense of national identity."

But a realist would ask whether the anti-nuclear policy "grew or constrained" New Zealand's agency in the decades following, he said, adding that the answer to that "is far more mixed, because costs did occur".

Despite not naming those costs, Peters pointed out that critics of New Zealand's foreign policy were never asked to explain what they thought the costs might be "if we followed their advice to use megaphone, rather than quiet diplomacy".

Ultimately, he said the "true measure of our independent foreign policy is the extent to which we have agency over decision-making".

"It can never be confined to pointing a megaphone in only one direction."

He referenced the decision on Palestinian Statehood recognition as an example, "where we differed from some of our closest partners".

"A truly independent foreign policy can only be multi-directional, and we have expressed it from time to time this term."

Peters began his speech to the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs on Monday afternoon at Parliament by acknowledging the "unchallenged" notion that "we face the worst international conditions since 1945".

He said the United Nations' ability to effectively respond to current crises in 2026 was "hamstrung" by abuse of the security council veto.

"The UN is just muddling through in a weakened state."

Over the term, Peters made 44 offshore visits and spent 248 days overseas - around two thirds of the political term. He also had 279 meetings with foreign minister counterparts.

Peters said extensive travel would be the burden of any future foreign minister "trying to mitigate against the perennial under investment in our diplomatic network".

He noted his "budgetary successes" and reiterated his "unshakeable belief" in the positive role diplomacy can play in the world.

"There's always a way to talk", he repeated, noting that he had talked with a range of countries, with those who share - and don't share - New Zealand's values gaining from understanding each other's positions.

"From understanding comes opportunity, and from diplomacy comes compromise, a crucial building block for better relations between nations."

While acknowledging he had done a lot of talking, he said "we have listened even more".

"With the greater understanding that comes from listening, we have been able to focus our scant resources on where they could make the most difference.