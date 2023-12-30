NYE weather: 'intense' rain, thunder, hail, strong winds to slam country

Photo: Getty Images

Hail, thunderstorms, "intense" rainfall and strong winds are forecast for most of the country for New Year’s Eve - with MetService issuing weather warnings across both islands from this evening.

It comes after a dry day of sunshine and sweltering temperatures on Saturday, when Hastings reached 33C, Christchurch hit 28C and Auckland nudged just above 26C.

And while a band of rain from the Tasman Sea was expected to slam into the South Island overnight tonight and move up the North Island throughout Sunday, temperatures were likely to remain warm.

Looking forward to New Year’s Day, however, sunny conditions should return.

MetService meteorologist John Law said: "Unfortunately, it’s looking like 2023 will go out with a fairly unsettled story, with spells of rain and even some more thunderstorms in the mix as well.

"For places like Auckland and up towards Northland, as we head towards midnight, we’ll still have that band of wet weather over us with some more rumbles of thunder and some pretty intense bursts of rainfall."

MetService issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Westland ranges in the South Island; and an orange strong wind warning for the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, and Wairarapa south of Greytown.

The national forecaster also issued a heavy rain watch for Mt Taranaki, the ranges about Buller and the Grey District, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes from the Hurinui river south, and Fiordland and the Westland ranges.

All warnings and watches were set to lapse by 4pm Sunday at the latest.

NYE forecasts for main centres and holiday hotspots

- Kaitāia: Showers, turning to (possibly heavy and thundery) rain in the afternoon along with a high of 24C and a low of 18C.

- Whangārei: A few showers, turning to (possibly heavy and thundery) rain in the afternoon with a high of 27C and a low of 17C.

- Auckland: A few showers, turning to (possibly heavy and thundery) rain in the afternoon with a high of 26C and a low of 16C.

- Whitianga: A few showers, turning to (possibly heavy and thundery) rain in the afternoon with a high of 26C and a low of 16C.

Showers, turning to (possibly heavy and thundery) rain in the afternoon along with aof 26C and aof 16C.

- Gisborne: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain developing in the late afternoon and a high of 28C and a low of 17C

- Napier and Hastings: Cloudy with occasional rain developing in the afternoon and a high of 30C and a low of 16C.

- Wellington: Morning rain with fine spells increasing along with strong northwesterlies gusting to 120km/h in exposed places and a high of 21C and a low of 12C

- Nelson: Rain easing to a few showers in the late morning with fine breaks from the afternoon - winds could become strong at times with a high of 25C and a low of 12C.

- Christchurch: Showers clearing early then returning around midday, turning heavy with squally thunderstorms and hail in the evening. A forecast high of 26C and a low of 8C.

- Dunedin: Showers, some heavy thunderstorms and hail in the afternoon with a high of 18C and a low of 9C.

By Raphael Franks